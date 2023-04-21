Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $445.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $460.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $332.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.40. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

