Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

