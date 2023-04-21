Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.46

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €38.46 ($41.80) and traded as high as €43.81 ($47.61). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €43.59 ($47.38), with a volume of 2,051,373 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

