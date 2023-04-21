DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 150.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,468 shares of company stock worth $22,014,337 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

