dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.87 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. dForce USD has a total market cap of $37.87 million and $6,348.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00318059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,956,286 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01528826 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,586.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

