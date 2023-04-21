DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DICE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.66. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DICE shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 27,665 shares valued at $821,806. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.