Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Digi International by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.47. 157,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

