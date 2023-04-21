Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.53. 1,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the first quarter worth $948,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 490.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

