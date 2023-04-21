Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.44

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 133101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSCSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Disco Company Profile

Disco ( OTCMKTS:DSCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.18 million. Disco had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.