Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.44

Shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 133101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DSCSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Disco Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.
Disco Company Profile
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
