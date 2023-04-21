DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

DocGo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

