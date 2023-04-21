Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

