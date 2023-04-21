Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

