Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.06 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

