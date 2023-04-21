Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.43. 94,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 643,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $875.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

