Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 68,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 593,224 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

