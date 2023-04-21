Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $77.20 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA comprises 10.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $77,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,102. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

