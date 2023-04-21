Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,495.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,413 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 192,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.74.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

