Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,230. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

