Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 15,853 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 5,926,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,346. The stock has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

