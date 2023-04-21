Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,042 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

UPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

