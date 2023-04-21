Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,197,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,910.0 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $48.00.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

