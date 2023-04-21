Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,717,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,435,260 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

