Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.47 and a beta of 2.66. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,480,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

