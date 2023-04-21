Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Dutch Bros makes up about 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BROS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 185,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

