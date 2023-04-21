DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 13.4% in March

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.13. 1,292,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,646. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

