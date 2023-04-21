Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $151,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 52.0% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 384.2% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 111,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 59,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,229. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

