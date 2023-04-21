East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 34,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,197. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $82.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 78,401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

