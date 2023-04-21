EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 752,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,302. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $214.30. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

