Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

