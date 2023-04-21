eCash Trading Down 8.8% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $567.03 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,252.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00440168 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00126222 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028008 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,367,510,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,367,579,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.