Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Up 17.7% in March

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

NYSE ECL opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.71. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

