Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,909.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.60.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.73%.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

