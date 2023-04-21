El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Update

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 170,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $336.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

