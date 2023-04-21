Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Elders Price Performance
Elders stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Elders has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $34.53.
Elders Company Profile
