Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESYGet Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Elders Price Performance

Elders stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Elders has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Ltd. is engaged in providing financial, real estate services to rural, agricultural and automotive businesses. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of agricultural products and services through a common distribution channel.

