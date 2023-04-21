Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Elders Price Performance

Elders stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Elders has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Get Elders alerts:

Elders Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Elders Ltd. is engaged in providing financial, real estate services to rural, agricultural and automotive businesses. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of agricultural products and services through a common distribution channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.