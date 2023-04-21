Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of ECIFY stock remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Friday. 11,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,046. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

