Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ELV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $581.71.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $454.93 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.23. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

