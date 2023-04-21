Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELROF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elior Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

