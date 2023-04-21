Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ENB opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

