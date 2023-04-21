Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Endava by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

