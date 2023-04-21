Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.18

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $145,928.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00062028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,869,069 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

