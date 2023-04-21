Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels comprises 1.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 547,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

