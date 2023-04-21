Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 47,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 5,654,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,492,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

