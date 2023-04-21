Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 5.7%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. 6,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

Engine Gaming and Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

Further Reading

