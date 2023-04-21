Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $19,516,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3,046.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 399,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6,024.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 12,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $353.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

