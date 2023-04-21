Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 1,405,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

