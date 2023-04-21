Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

EPD opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

