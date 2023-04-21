Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 887,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

EVC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 117,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $547.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.10. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

