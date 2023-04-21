Epacria Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 5.3% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

