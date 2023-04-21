Epacria Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. International Seaways accounts for about 2.1% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 191,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.02. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $2,083,044 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

