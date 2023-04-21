Epacria Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 36,223 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.